Deputies continue search for Darlington burglars

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of breaking into a home and stealing guns in broad daylight.

Monday, investigators issued a press release asking for help finding 30-year-old Marquel Nathaniel Holmes for burglary and grand larceny.

Earlier in the month, deputies asked for help locating 33-year-old Detrick Shanta Gibbons of Darlington for the crime. Gibbons is also wanted for burglary and grand larceny.

Investigators allege the two men entered a house on Middle Branch Road during daylight hours on Sept. 13 and took off with more than one firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-398-4501.