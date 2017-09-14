Florence District 1 discusses funding for new high schools

Related Coverage Florence District 1 considers tax increase to build three new high schools

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence School District One school board met Thursday night to discuss funding for three new Florence high schools.

The original referendum would cost taxpayers 266-million dollars, but since the last board meeting the Facilities Committee has met three times to discuss how the plan could be modified. Community members at Thursday night’s meeting shared their concerns.

“I’m concerned because it seems like the board has lost its way” said one man in attendance.

School Board Chair Barry Townsend said after listening to what people had to say, the committee began looking into more ideas on how the project can be improved, one of which was brought up by an audience member.

“I think there needs to be a priority put on the middle schools,” said the man. “I think that should be the priority rather than this thing about building three new high schools, that’s crazy.”

The board also looked into possibilities ranging from consolidating to two high schools to expanding to four. Townsend said the committee looked into focusing on the middle schools before building the high schools as well.

“Moving to the middle school concept continues to be a top priority for the district. It’s not only the right thing for our students, developmentally, but it also alleviates most of the elementary overcrowding we face,” said Townsend.

The Chairman said the committee also faced the issue of finances. In order to start a project, Townsend said the committee is required to have all of the money for that project in the bank. In this situation, the Facilities Committee has funds that are sufficient enough to meet that requirement for both elementary and middle schools, but not for high schools. Townsend said the state limits their ability to borrow money up to eight percent of the assessed value of taxable property in the district.

“We’ve looked at other things like maxing out our eight percent money,” said the Chairman.

If the committee decided to max out the eight percent, Townsend said property taxes would increase even more than what the committee initially proposed which could have been $240 in property taxes per year on a home worth $100,000. However, he said maxing out the eight percent would greatly reduce the amount of time it would take to pay off the referendum.

“The smaller referendum could possibly be paid off in 20 years instead of 25,” said Townsend. “The eight percent money would be paid off at the end of the construction itself, perhaps 10 years from now, so there would be 10 years of pretty high taxes.”

Townsend ended by saying the committee does not currently have a total amount to suggest to the board.

“If you just look at the facilities needs alone without including technology and ongoing maintenance, we’re talking 418 million dollars if we did everything that we need to do,” said Chairman Townsend.

The Facilities Committee will meet next Wednesday morning to discuss what their next steps are in this process.