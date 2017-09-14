Florence officers hunt for vehicle involved in September shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is looking for anyone with information on a green SUV with “Country Boys” on the front windshield of the vehicle.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says the car could be involved with the shooting on September 9 on West Marion Street. One victim was injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).