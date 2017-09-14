Lawyer requests district uphold decision regarding Conway High coach Chuck Jordan

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – The lawyer representing the student involved in, what was, at one point, a criminal case with former Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan, is asking the school district’s superintendent to uphold the decision to not allow Jordan to return as a district employee.

In a letter addressed from Ronnie Sabb of the Sabb Law Group in Kingstree, the attorney identifies himself as the representative for “the student who was injured in an assault that occurred on May 26, 2017 at Conway High School.”

The two paragraph letter sums up recent happenings with Jordan and information released from school officials and Jordan’s lawyer.

Jordan was accused of assaulting a 17-year-old student, Ka’Brian Javar Hickman, and surveillance video was released of the exchange.

Jordan and Hickman were both criminally charged following the altercation. Jordan was booked on one charge of assault and battery third degree and Hickman was arrested for disturbing schools.

Jordan’s attorney, Tommy Brittain, said he would file a motion to have the charges dropped.

“A 17-year-old student and Chuck Jordan apparently had an instantaneous brushing of one another,” said Brittain, “It was just as incidental of a contact as two human beings have.”

Charges against Jordan and Hickman were eventually dropped.

Conway Municipal Prosecutor Sanford Graves says the charges against Jordan were dropped because the evidence did not rise to the level to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Hickman’s charges were dismissed in the interest of justice.

Horry County Schools Spokesperson Teal Britton confirms that Jordan’s paid administrative leave will continue through November 30, at which point he will no longer be employed with the school district.

The letter sent. included as an attachment in an email to the News13 newsroom, is from the Sabb Law Group and addressed to Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey. The letter does not introduce any new information about the incident, but rather, asks Dr. Maxey to ensure Jordan is not permitted back into the school system as an employee. The complete letter can be read below.