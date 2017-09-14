Marlboro County deputies charge 13-year-old with attempted murder

BLENHEIM, SC (WBTW) – A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Marlboro County deputies Tuesday and charged with attempted murder.

According to Lt. Sara Alberri, spokesperson for the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the 13-year-old child was arrested Tuesday at Blenheim Elementary-Middle School. The incident, however, that lead to the boy’s arrest, did not happen at the school, officials confirm.

Lt. Alberri says the teen’s arrest stems from an incident that happened on Saturday. The boy reportedly hit a girl in the face with a gun and threatened to kill two adults.

No other information was made available by the sheriff’s office. The teen’s name was not released nor did Lt. Alberri offer details surrounding the incident that lead to the child having a gun and allegedly hitting a girl and threatening others.