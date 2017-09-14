Men caught with stolen power pole strapped to SUV

By Published:
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they arrested the pair Wednesday with a JEA power pole on top of their SUV. (Image Source: WCMH)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCMH) – Police in Jacksonville say they caught two people trying to steal an entire power pole.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they arrested the pair Wednesday with a JEA power pole on top of their SUV.

Action News Jax reports someone reported seeing them load the pole onto the vehicle two days after Irma caused major damage in the area.

Police took Victor Walter Apeler, 46 and Blake Lee Waller, 42, into custody.

A search of a scrap dealer database revealed Apeler had 72 scrap metal related transactions since January, the station reported.

Both men were arrested and charged with grand theft.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s