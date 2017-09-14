Prosecutors sent to investigate alleged attack on biracial boy

CLAREMONT, NH — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu sent a team of state prosecutors to help police investigate an alleged attack on a young boy by teenagers. The boy’s family calls it a hate crime.

Images of a biracial 8-year-old boy with rope burns and neck bruising have gone viral. His mother posted them, claiming her son was hung after being pushed off a picnic table by two 14-year-old boys in Claremont, New Hampshire, two weeks ago.

“I almost lost him,” said Lorrie Slattery, the child’s grandmother. “How he survived that? Without any internal injuries? It’s amazing to me … I think he had a guardian angel out there.”

After the alleged incident, the boy was rushed to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The family says the pictures were posted to bring attention to the case because they claim police were not responding fast enough.

Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase — a 28-year veteran of the force — says he can’t discuss details because everyone involved is a minor, but says they are taking the incident seriously. “I have faith that my officers are doing everything and anything they can to further investigate this little boy’s injury,” Chase said. The family says the teens were also taunting the boy with racial slurs. The community is gathering in the town square Tuesday evening to denounce racism. No word yet on when the investigation will be complete.

