From the Trump Travel Ban to the median household income – how much have you learned from current events this week?

The town of Timmonsville has begun the process of knocking down five old buildings to welcome a new green space for community members.

Sunny, warm weather will continue into the weekend with just a slight chance for a shower.

Lawmakers from the South Carolina House of Representatives met on Wednesday with dozens of community members to talk about the state’s opioi…

Video games are being used as learning tools at three Florence District One elementary schools.