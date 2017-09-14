Timmonsville demolishes buildings for green space

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) -The town of Timmonsville has begun the process of knocking down five old buildings to welcome a new green space for community members.

The town received a grant for $75,000 from the State Department of Commerce and construction on the demolition portion of the project started last week. Five unoccupied buildings at West Main and Warren Streets will be demolished for the new park-like area.

Timmonsville Town Administrator Mary Bines says the green space is something Timmonsville residents can be proud of and it will get rid of old and unused buildings.

“The buildings are coming down,” says Bines. “The Blythe has dissipated and taking those buildings down. It is one of the first steps to economic development and the other is looking forward to the green space.”

The community stands behind the project, some happy just to see the dilapidated buildings torn down.

“First of all, we are just excited that something is being done, that the old buildings are being torn down, so that’s a plus,” expresses Timmonsville resident Dorthy Keith. “So to tear down is to build up and now we have space to build. So the town is very excited about it.”

Timmonsville leaders say they hope to have the green space finished by November 2018.