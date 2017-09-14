StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Sunny, warm weather will continue into the weekend with just a slight chance for a shower. The moisture leftover from Irma to our west will move north again today, bringing us a slight chance for a shower. High pressure will control our weather for the end of the week into the weekend, bringing sunny, warm weather. This will continue into next week with most places staying dry.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 65-68 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.