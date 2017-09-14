Upstate man killed in apparent hunting accident

By Published:

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) — One person is dead in what appears to be a hunting accident in Anderson County.

Authorities received a call around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday about a hog-hunting accident on Gentry Road in Starr, according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman.

Boseman said it appears a hunter was killed in an accidental shooting.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Jason Young, 40, of Starr.

Boseman said Young lived on Good Hope Church Road and was hunting in a nearby field. Boseman said a man and woman were also hunting hogs nearby. They were not hunting with Young, nor did they know him, according to Boseman.

The coroner said the woman was using a heat sensor scope and fired a shot – not realizing she was shooting at a person, Boseman said. It appears Young was kneeling when he was shot.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Department of Natural Resources are investigating the shooting.

