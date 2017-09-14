West Florence Earns 1st Win of the Season, 28-14 over Camden

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ailym Ford shrugged a couple of Camden tacklers, raced around opposite end and then into the end zone.The West Florence junior’s night was just beginning. He rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns while the Knights defeated Camden 28-14 in their first home game of the season Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Ford scored on runs of 11, 8 and 31 yards for coach Trey Woodberry’s Knights (1-3). Ford, who rushed for 108 yards and his three touchdowns by halftime, not only powered his way through the middle but was elusive around the corners.

After West Florence recovered a fumble at the Bulldogs’ 11, Ford scored his first touchdown to tie the game at 7.

Ford then scored on the Knights’ next possession from the 8 for a 14-7 advantage.

But after Camden tied it on a 43-yard punt return by Jericho Murphy, West Florence’s defense stuffed Camden on fourth-and-1. And on the next play, from the Bulldogs’ 31, Ford scored his final touchdown to make it 21-14.

The Knights capitalized on another Bulldogs turnover after Sharrod Simmon made his second interception of the game. That ended in a 10-yard scoring pass from Hale Emerson to Vick Johnson for a 28-14 advantage.

Ford was not the only Knight to feature a strong game Thursday. Quarterback Cooper Wallace rushed for 91 yards.