Accused killer out of an Horry County jail again

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man charged with murdering two people while he was out of jail awaiting trial is out of jail again.

Calvin Ford was arrested in 2015 for attempted murder after a shooting at the Fat Boiz Bar. While he was out of jail on home detention, he had to wear an ankle monitor.

In July 2016, Ford was arrested in connection to a double homicide on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach. Police found and arrested Ford the next day by tracking his ankle monitor. According to booking staff at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Ford was released on home detention in May 2017.

News13 asked Solicitor Jimmy Richardson why Ford can be out of jail given his prior history.

“Whether it’s murder or breaking into cars, the defendant is going to be assumed to be innocent until he pleads guilty or is proven guilty,” said Richardson.

He said it was up to the judge in the case to decide whether Ford is a flight risk or a danger to the community.

“They may very well say, ‘Because you’re a flight risk or because you’ve been charged with things in the past I’m fearful for the public. You’re not getting any bond. You’re going to sit in jail until your case is called for trial,’” Richardson explained.

However, the judge in Ford’s case decided he could post bond and be out of jail on home detention.

“These judges have to make the decision based on those two things [flight risk and danger to community] and all we can do is present the facts,” said Richardson.

News13 found out Ford’s previous home detention restrictions included home detention and later those restrictions were decreased and Ford was given a curfew.

We asked the Horry County Sheriff’s Office what restrictions Ford faces now. When we get answers we will update this post.