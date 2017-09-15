Blitz week 4 high school football scores and highlights

By Published: Updated:

Marlboro County at Hartsville

Lake City at Darlington

Socastee at North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest

Georgetown at St. James

Crestwood at Marion

Johnsonville at Mullins

Andrews at Carvers Bay

Hemingway at Waccamaw

Manning at South Florence

Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville

Wilson at Dillon

Central at Cheraw

Lamar at East Clarendon

Latta at Kingstree

Chesterfield at Indian Land

Military Magnet Academy at Green Sea Floyds

Creek Bridge at CE Murray

 

SCISA

Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian

Christian Academy of MB at Florence Christian

Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian

Heathwood Hall Episcopal at Laurence Manning Academy

King’s Academy at Carolina Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Robert E. Lee

Trinity Byrnes at Oakbrook Prep

Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian

 

NORTH CAROLINA 

West Columbus at Fairmont

Scotland at West Mecklenberg

St. Pauls at South Robeson

Purnell Swett at Hoggard

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s