Blitz week 4 high school football scores and highlights

WEEK FOUR

A trial over Dillon County’s budget wrapped up Friday. A judge ruled the original budget wasn’t legal, but the fight over school funding isn…

On Friday, Marion police arrested a suspect in a murder that happened Thursday in the 300 block of Pickens Street in Marion.

After a brief chase and negotiations with a barricaded man, the Horry County Police Department says a situation in Conway has ended peaceful…

The Lumberton Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a BP gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.