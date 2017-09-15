DHEC issues swimming advisory for Singleton Swash for high bacteria reading

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, according to DHEC.

The Singleton Swash is located in Horry County near the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

DHEC samples taken Thursday show the reading came in at 9,560 units. Swimming is not advised if the measurement exceeds 104 units.

The last test before this week’s reading occurred September 5 and the reading was well below the safe limit, at 10 units, according to the department’s website.

DHEC officials say any activities that involve the possibility of swallowing water should be avoided and people with open cuts or wounds should also avoid contact with the water.

Visit their website here to view recent water sampling results along the coast.