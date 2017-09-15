DHEC lifts swimming advisory for Singleton Swash area of Horry County

By and Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – UPDATE: The swim advisory for the Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been lifted.  DHEC issued the lift around 12:30 a.m., Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL POST:
The Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, according to DHEC.

The Singleton Swash is located in Horry County near the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

DHEC samples taken Thursday show the reading came in at 9,560 units. Swimming is not advised if the measurement exceeds 104 units.

The last test before this week’s reading occurred September 5 and the reading was well below the safe limit, at 10 units, according to the department’s website.

DHEC officials say any activities that involve the possibility of swallowing water should be avoided and people with open cuts or wounds should also avoid contact with the water.

Visit their website here to view recent water sampling results along the coast.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s