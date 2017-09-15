Man was ‘impaired’ when he shot 5-year-old Hartsville child

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 5-year-old was shot early Friday morning and died the next day.

Warrants state 29-year-old Rodney Thomas Pittman Jr. tried to retrieve a gun from the kitchen while he was impaired. “As a result of his effort to retrieve the firearm, the weapon discharged within the residence causing great bodily harm (death) to a victim,” the warrant states.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, the child died Saturday after being shot. The child’s death was ruled a homicide.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home on Folly Road in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Pittman was taken into custody in connection with the shooting about an hour later, says Lt. Kilgo.

Pittman’s arraignment was held Sunday at 4 p.m. at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Pittman’s bond was set for a total of $25,000 on possession of a firearm by convicted felon and involuntary manslaughter charges. He remains at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

On Monday, booking records also reflect that he had been charged with a probation violation.

Warrants state Pittman was convicted of pointing and presenting a firearm charge in 2016.

The case was investigated by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The Hartsville Police Department also provided assistance.