FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department says they’re asking the public for information on two people that could be connected to an identity theft case.

Police say the two people in the photos are wanted for questioning in regard to identity theft and fraud at the Kohl’s on W. Radio Drive on June 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).