Grand Strand Humane Society takes in FL animals impacted by Irma

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than two dozen animals impacted by Hurricane Irma arrived on the Grand Strand Friday to find their “furever families.”

The Grand Strand Humane Society teamed up with the ASPCA for the effort. The 30 dogs and cats transported from Myrtle Beach came from animal shelters struggling in Florida after Hurricane Irma, according to GSHS Executive Director Suzanne Roman.

“We are going to work hard to give them the care and the love that they’ll need,” she said. “Hopefully we can get them up for adoption this weekend if all goes well.”

The humane society anticipates most of the animals will be available on Sunday.

“We hope that many families will consider adoption of these wonderful animals,” officials wrote on the humane society’s Facebook page.

The Grand Strand Humane Society is located on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.