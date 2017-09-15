Hurricane Irma evacuees from Georgia spend time in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 200 Hurricane Irma evacuees from Savannah, Georgia returned home after staying in Myrtle Beach for six days.

The group was forced to evacuate an assisted-living facility in Savannah because of Hurricane Irma. Myrtle Beach was able to host the evacuees and give them a taste of events at the beach. The group was hosted by the Myrtle Beach Sheraton Convention Center Hotel.

“I cannot thank you enough for the special level of service you bestowed upon my residents and my staff,” wrote Joyce Crowder-McBride of Savannah Commons. “Although we are ready to get back to our normal lives, we will truly never forget all that you guys did for us.”

The group packed into three buses and several cars last Friday and traveled to Myrtle Beach. They were able to return home Wednesday after Hurricane Irma passed. The evacuees were able to check out a few attractions while in Myrtle Beach, including a trip to Ripley’s Aquarium.