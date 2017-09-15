Lumberton police search for gunman who robbed BP station

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a BP gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.

Captain Terry Parker with the department says the robbery happened around 8:35 p.m. Thursday at the BP, located at 3623 MLK Drive. Capt. Parker says the man robbed the store at gun point and made off with an unknown amount of cash.

The man is described as black male, standing approximately 5’ 6″ with a slender build, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a blue bandana over his face. The suspect left running on foot towards Quail Run Road, which is a small community behind the store, says Capt. Parker. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective Yvette Pits at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.