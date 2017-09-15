Man named ‘Killings’ jailed for Marion murder, police search for 1 more

MARION, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, Marion police arrested a suspect in a murder that happened Thursday in the 300 block of Pickens Street in Marion.

Lt. Tony Flowers says 28-year-old Lance Aquan Killings was arrested for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

According to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie, the shooting happened after a group of men got into an argument around 5 p.m. Thursday and and ended up firing shots at one another

Freddie Lee Woodberry of Mullins was struck multiple times and later died at the hospital, Chief Tennie says. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says an autopsy will be conducted on the 29-year-old male Saturday morning.

The Marion Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating another person involved in the shooting, identified as Devante Maarquise Legette.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or the Marion County Communications Center at 843-423-8399.