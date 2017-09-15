Third person arrested in connection with Marion murder

MARION, SC (WBTW)- Marion police say they have arrested a third suspect connected to in a murder that happened on Pickens Street in September.

Kentrell Da’shon Thompson, 20, of Nichols, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm within city limits and unlawful carrying.

Lt. Tony Flowers says 28-year-old Lance Aquan Killings was arrested for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Devante Maarquise Legette was also charged in reference to the incident.

According to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie, the shooting happened after a group of men got into an argument around 5 p.m. September 14, and and ended up firing shots at one another

Freddie Lee Woodberry of Mullins was struck multiple times and later died at the hospital, Chief Tennie says.

Lt. Flowers also says another individual was shot, but survived.