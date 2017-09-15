Man surrenders ‘peacefully’ to police after chase in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – After a brief chase and negotiations with a barricaded man, the Horry County Police Department says a situation in Conway has ended peacefully.

Conway Police Department Lt. Selena Small confirms officer assisted Horry County police with closing some intersections and roadways during a brief police chase, but she could not offer details into the chase or suspect. Lt. Small adds that Conway officers helped in setting up a perimeter in searching for the man following the car chase.

Horry County police confirmed on Twitter that officers were dealing with a “barricaded subject” at Cultra Road and Highway 501 around 1 p.m. Friday. Negotiation teams were brought in and “successfully convinced (the man) to surrender peacefully.”

👮 were at Cultra Road & Hwy 501 with a barricaded subject. Our negotiations team has successfully convinced him to surrender peacefully. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) September 15, 2017

The man’s name has not been released and police have not commented on what charges, if any, he will face.