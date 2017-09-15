Man surrenders ‘peacefully’ to police after chase in Conway

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – After a brief chase and negotiations with a barricaded man, the Horry County Police Department says a situation in Conway has ended peacefully.

Conway Police Department Lt. Selena Small confirms officer assisted Horry County police with closing some intersections and roadways during a brief police chase, but she could not offer details into the chase or suspect. Lt. Small adds that Conway officers helped in setting up a perimeter in searching for the man following the car chase.

Horry County police confirmed on Twitter that officers were dealing with a “barricaded subject” at Cultra Road and Highway 501 around 1 p.m. Friday. Negotiation teams were brought in and “successfully convinced (the man) to surrender peacefully.”

The man’s name has not been released and police have not commented on what charges, if any, he will face.

 

