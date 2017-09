Myrtle Beach police involved in 2nd officer-involved shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – MYRTLE BEACH POLICE OFFICERS SHOT AND KILLED A MAN ABOUT 12-30 FRIDAY MORNING.

CAPTAIN JOEY CROSBY SAYS THEY RESPONDED TO SPIVEY PARK OFF THIRD AVENUE SOUTH AND COLLINS STREET IN REFERENCE TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON.

WHEN OFFICERS GOT THERE, THEY SAW THE PERSON HAD A GUN. WHILE TALKING, THE PERSON TURNED TOWARD OFFICERS AND POINTED THE GUN AT THEM.

OFFICERS SAY, THEY FEARED FOR THEIR LIVES. THAT’S WHY THEY THEN SHOT THE PERSON. OFFICERS TRIED CPR BUT THE PERSON DIED.

AS PER PROTOCOL, SLED IS INVESTIGATING.

THIS IS THE SECOND OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING OF THE YEAR.

NEWS13 WILL KEEP YOU UPDATED AS WE GET MORE INFORMATION.