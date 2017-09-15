Myrtle Beach Rolling Thunder to host POW/MIA candlelight vigil

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on September 15, 2017, Rolling Thunder of Myrtle Beach, Chapter 3 will host a candlelight vigil. Charles and Joanna Stuby joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about the event.

The vigil and a ceremony will be at War Bird Park at 6:30 p.m. The goal is to remember and honor all of the past and present prisoners of war and those that are still missing in action from their service in the U.S. military.

The ceremony will include the singing of our National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, the POW/MIA Pledge of Allegiance, and the POW/MIA Missing Man Table Ceremony. A former prisoner of war will also share his story, followed by the candle light vigil. Attendees can expect the event to last about 45 minutes. Warbird Park is on Farrow Parkway, near the Kings Highway (U.S. Hwy. 17 Bypass) entrance to the Market Common area.

Watch the video for more details about the event.

Rolling Thunder Hurricane Relief Fund Raisier

Rolling Thunder South Carolina Chapter 3 will be holding a Hurricane Relief Fund Raiser at Boulineau’s Grocery and Hardware store located in Cherry Grove Beach, SC, at 308 Sea Mountain Highway. The fund raiser will be held on Sept. 23, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

All procedes from this fundraiser will to to various 501c nonprofit organizations located in effected areas of Houston, Texas, and the state of Florida.

The organizations Rolling Thunder has contacted have requested non-perishable can goods with easy open tops and baby diapers. What they need most is money. For every dollar donated they can provide three meals in the effected areas. They have requested non clothes or baby food.

Before Hurricane Harvey area food banks were serving more than 135,000 homeless per week. Since Harvey the number has increased three fold.

Donations can also be made to RTSC3:

Make checks payable to RTSC3/Hurricane Relief Fund

Checks can be mailed to RTSC# Hurricane Relief Fund, P.O. Box 370, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597