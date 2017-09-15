West Nile Virus case confirmed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city officials say they have been notified of a West Nile Virus case in the City of Myrtle Beach.

DHEC notified the city late Friday afternoon, city spokesperson Mark Kruea said, and leaders are already working on a number of prevention and education measures.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through infected mosquitoes and birds and it not is not transmitted between humans or other mammals.

According to DHEC, the infected person spent the past two weeks in the area between Third Avenue South and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Starting Friday, the city has increased its mosquito spraying in that area as a precaution and plan to treat any standing water with mosquito larvicide briquettes.

DHEC staff will be here Monday to set mosquito collection traps for testing.

City leaders ask that residents and businesses look around their properties for any standing water that could serve as a mosquito breeding ground.