3 wounded in Durham shooting, suspect on the loose

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot in Durham on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Meriwether Drive and Carver Street, according to Durham police.

The three males who were shot suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in his upper leg. A 19-year-old and 17-year-old also suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, police said.

There was no suspect information available from police and no one was in custody as of 10 p.m.