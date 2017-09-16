Murrells Inlet community members help clean up debris from Hurricane Irma

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people got their hands dirty to help clean up Murrells Inlet on Saturday.

Murrells Inlet 2020 held its annual Fall Haul community cleanup in the morning. Almost a hundred volunteers spread out around the Marshwalk, trash bags in hand, including students from Waccamaw High School, St. James Middle School and Coastal Carolina University. Organizers say the cleanup was especially timely since Hurricane Irma washed up quite a bit of debris. “People that live here are very passionate about the environment, about where they live, about what they do,” said MI 2020 executive director Meredith Millen. “So they really wanted to make sure that we work together with the community to keep it clean.”