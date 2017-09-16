Myrtle Beach Lions Club dedicates memorial bench to Miracle League coach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Lions Club honored the memory of a long-time Miracle League coach on Saturday.

After the first game of the season, Lions Club members dedicated a bench at the Grand Strand Miracle League ballpark to Coach George Gagnon, better known as “Coach” to the boys and girls in the league. He was a pitcher for the league for approximately ten years. He also mentored many of the special needs children in the league, including his own child, who passed away at the age of five. “He represented to us a level of commitment and service that was just above and beyond the call of duty,” said former Myrtle Beach Lions Club president James Stonefield. “Someone who just rises above it all, whatever adversity that comes in and serves the people of this community in a real positive way.”

The Lions Club decided to dedicate the bench to Coach Gagnon in honor of its 100th anniversary.