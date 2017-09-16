Several Hartsville suspects taken into custody after shooting in Darlington

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday evening.

According to Lt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department, officers were called around 4:30 p.m., to reports of shots fired in the area of Lee St. and S. Dargan St. in the city limits of Darlington.

Nelson says when officers quickly arrived several subjects ran from the scene but were found shortly after. All subjects that were taken in custody were from the Hartsville area of Darlington County.

No one was injured in the shooting. The incident is under investigation by the Darlington Police Department.

Police have not released the identity of the suspects or their charges at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Darlington Police Department at (843) 398 – 4026.