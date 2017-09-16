Troopers investigating fatal crash in Williamsburg County

SALTERS, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Williamsburg County Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened around 12:23 p.m., on US-521 at the intersection of St. Luke United Methodist Church and Seabrooke Rd in Salters.

No further details have been provided at this time.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim at this time.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.