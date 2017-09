MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a car fire Saturday afternoon.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Capt. Mark Nugent, the fire started around 3:30 p.m., Saturday in the Pines of St. James community of Murrells Inlet.

Nugent says the fire was briefly threatening a nearby home but was quickly controlled and put out.

No one was injured and there is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.