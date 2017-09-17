10 tips for reducing mosquito populations around your home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After learning that West Nile Virus has made its way to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand, you may be wondering how to protect yourself and your family.

One way is by protecting your home. According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, mosquitoes develop in water that stands for more than 5 days, and that water could be in various locations around the house. Below are 10 tips to reduce mosquito populations around your home:

1- Check your pool. Water can collect in the pool cover, and mosquitoes can breed in a neglected swimming pool or kiddie pool.

2- Check your birdbath. The water should be changed weekly, and stocking your garden pond with fish will keep the bugs away (or they will get eaten).

3- Look for any toy, garden equipment, or container that can hold water. This includes wagons, or empty planter pots or boxes.

4- Check any flat roofs. Flat roofs can hold standing water.

5- Clear out rain gutters. Clogged or dirty rain gutters on your home and on the street can keep water from flowing, causing water to become stagnant.

6- Clear your property of trash. Trash and old tires can accumulate water. You should drill holes in the bottom of tire swings as well, to allow water to drain out.

7- Look for tree rot holes, hollow stumps, and rain puddles.

8- Check your house for missing, damaged, or improperly installed screens. Water can accumulate in your window.. or allow mosquitoes into your home.

9- Check to see if your boat is uncovered. Boats can collect water. If you have a boat cover, check to see if it is collecting water.

10- Look for leaky faucets and check your outdoor pet bowls. Leaky faucets (inside or outside) can be great places for mosquitoes to breed. Water in pet bowls should be changed daily as well.