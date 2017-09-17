Boaters not found after four hour search in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Saturday night search for three missing boaters was called off after four hours.

According to a North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Facebook post, Surfside Beach Fire Department had begun searching for two kayakers and one person on a paddleboard Saturday night. They were reported to be about 1 mile off shore.

The US Coast Guard, Horry County Fire Rescue, an off-shore dredging company, and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad all assisted with the search.

After four hours of searching 7.5 square miles, the boaters were not located. No missing persons were reported.

According to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, the call was determined to be a good intent call.