Community celebrates 230th anniversary of signing of U.S. Constitution

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people in Myrtle Beach gathered to honor a piece of American history on Sunday.

The Myrtle Beach chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony to celebrate the 230th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. South Carolina Senator Greg Hembree spoke at the event. It also included a flag ceremony, and special appearance from George and Martha Washington. “It’s the thing that really makes us a country and this is why we have so many wonderful people who have immigrated here to be a part of this,” said chapter regent Jane Harvey. “We’re unique among documents to have this.”

City and county leaders throughout Horry County have also proclaimed September 17th as Constitution Day.

