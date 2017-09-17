Grand Strand church collecting donations for Hurricane Irma victims

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A church the Grand Strand is helping those who are still recovering from Hurricane Irma, a week after the storm devastated parts of Florida.

Waterbrook Community Church in Longs has been collecting relief items, including water, non-perishable food, and gas cans, since Friday. The church will send those items to Highlands County, which is in central Florida, and one of the areas hit hardest by the storm. Churches in Myrtle Beach and Fayetteville, N.C. are also collecting items to donate. Waterbrook Family Life Pastor Randy Conrad says the cause hits close to home. “That was my hometown and so I’ve got a lot of family and friends that are still down there dealing with a lot of things,” he said. “Highlands County is still hurting. They’ve got a lot of people who are dealing with some difficult situations. So this is just our way to be able to give back and make a difference in the community.”

Waterbrook will continue to collect donations until early Tuesday morning, when the trailer will leave for Highlands County.