Grand Strand small businesses gather for first “Share the Love of Local” market

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people decided to shop local and support small businesses on Sunday.

More than 30 local small businesses, including clothing retailers, food trucks, and hairstylists, set up shop at the Cooper House for the first “Share the Love of Local” market. “411 in the 843″ hosted the it and plans to make it an annual event Organizers say they wanted to create more opportunities for local vendors to get the word out about their businesses. “You can go and find chains and franchises anywhere but what these people bring to the table is completely unique to the Grand Strand,” said Sherry Young, owner of “411 in the 843”. “We just like to keep everyone informed of what’s going on and who’s doing what.”