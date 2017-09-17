Maria Strengthens to Hurricane; Threatens Leeward Islands

Hurricane Maria strengthened to a category 1 hurricane as of 5 pm Sunday with sustained winds of 75 mph. The center of the storm is located 140 miles ENE of Barbados and persons with interests in the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this storm closely. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches and Warnings have already been issued for many of the islands. Maria is forecast to strengthen to a major category 3 hurricane by Tuesday.

Models are in good consensus on Maria’s track through Thursday. After that, the Southeast United States will need to monitor the progress of the storm. For now, Maria will begin to generate swells that will reach the coastline of the Grand Strand by Wednesday. This will keep the rip current threat high through the weekend.