NC triathlon canceled after dropping Trump name

By Published:
(Generic photo from Pixabay)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A triathlon scheduled for a Trump National golf course in North Carolina has been canceled just days after the race director changed the name of the event to distance it from President Donald Trump’s name.

The Charlotte Observer reports “Tri at the Trump,” was scheduled for Oct. 8. Race organizer Chuck McAllister said he received several complaints over the summer about the name of the race. On Tuesday, McAllister announced the name had been changed to “Tri for Good.”

On Saturday, McAllister decided to cancel the race, not wanting the event to become even more politicized.

The race benefits children who have cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. This year would have been the triathlon’s fourth year.

McAllister said he intends to bring the race back in 2018.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s