“Undy 500” collects undergarments for homeless veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Palmetto Warrior Connection is teaming up with Lowcountry Harley-Davidson for the 9th annual Undy 500. It’s a charity motorcycle ride to benefit local homeless veteran programs through awareness and fundraising.

The group will be collecting new packages of undergarments (underwear, socks, t-shirts) because these are items that are often forgotten during donation drives.

The ride starts at 11 AM on Sunday, September 17th.

The group will leave from Lowcountry Harley-Davidson (4707 Dorchester Road) and cover 100 miles of the Lowcountry, ending at Red’s Ice House at Bohicket Marina.

A post-ride celebration will start at 4 PM with live music, food, and raffle prizes. Registration is $20 per person. For more info, click here.