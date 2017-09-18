2 arrested after Surfside Beach homeowner wakes up to find burglars in home

By Published:
Ramos, left, and Wall, right.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach police say they have arrested two people from Horry County after a resident woke up to find two men in their home early in the morning.

Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann says police were called to a home on South Poplar Drive Sunday at 5 a.m. after a resident woke up to find two people inside the house.

One suspect was arrested running from the scene of the break-in while the second suspect was taken into custody later in the day after investigators identified him.

Joseph David Ramos, 20, and Brian Austin Wall Jr., 27, have been charged with first degree burglary, petit larceny and conspiracy, according to Chief Hofmann.

Officials say as the investigation continues, more people could face charges.

Booking records confirm both men are still being held in the J Reuben Long Detention Center.

 

