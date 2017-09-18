Attempted murder suspect wanted in March shooting arrested in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested an attempted murder suspect and seized guns and drugs Thursday.

Antwuan Tyree Stevenson, 25, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection to a shooting that happened on North Rolling Road in March, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo. He also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking of ice, crank, or crack.

Investigators went to a home in the Kelleytown area of Darlington County to attempt to locate Stevenson on Thursday.

Lt. Kilgo says investigators found a .40 caliber Glock with an extended magazine, an AK-47 rifle with an extended magazine, a Rossie shotgun/ rifle combination and 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Police also seized a black Ford F-150 as evidence.

Stevenson is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.