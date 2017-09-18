Attempted murder suspect wanted in March shooting arrested in Hartsville

By Published: Updated:
(Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested an attempted murder suspect and seized guns and drugs Thursday.

(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Antwuan Tyree Stevenson, 25, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection to a shooting that happened on North Rolling Road in March, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo. He also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking of ice, crank, or crack.

Investigators went to a home in the Kelleytown area of Darlington County to attempt to locate Stevenson on Thursday.

Lt. Kilgo says investigators found a .40 caliber Glock with an extended magazine, an AK-47 rifle with an extended magazine, a Rossie shotgun/ rifle combination and 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Police also seized a black Ford F-150 as evidence.

Stevenson is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s