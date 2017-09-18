Conway leaders, residents talk future of Lake Busbee

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – City of Conway leaders say they have a lot to think about after a public meeting on the future of Lake Busbee.

The city is considering whether or not it should accept Lake Busbee from Santee Cooper, who currently owns the area. The area sits along US-501 near the old Grainger Plant site.

City officials, though, have concerns on whether or not it should accept the lake. Testing has revealed elevated levels of copper and arsenic in the water. Swimming, boating and fishing is strictly prohibited.

Interim City Administrator Adam Emrick says it could cost anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 per year to maintain the lake if it is acquired from Santee Cooper. Costs range from water treatment to mechanical.

More than a dozen people showed up to Conway City Hall on Monday to discuss what the city should do. One of those in attendance was Vernon Wingo. He says his opinion has swayed on the issue.

“Before that, I was all about turning it in to a recreational lake and putting in docks and allowing kayaking and all that,” he explained. “But now I’m concerned not just about the pollution for its own sake, but for the liability the city would take on, because I’m a taxpayer.”

Several others in the crowd Monday echoed Wingo’s concern over the city’s liability should it accept Lake Busbee from Santee Cooper. Some said if the city wants to choose that route, Santee Cooper should be responsible for cleaning up the area first.

However, others who spoke publicly agreed that Lake Busbee has become somewhat of a “landmark” in Conway, in addition to a city amenity. The lake has sat along US-501 for around 60 years. Some residents said the lake should be allowed to go back to its natural state or should be turned into an area with nature paths.

No word on when Conway City Council will make a decision.