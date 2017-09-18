Conway Medical Center’s October events

CONWAY, SC – Conway Medical Center has a variety of events planned for October. All classes and events are held at Conway Medical Center unless noted otherwise.
- American Red Cross Blood Drives – October 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Held in the CMC Administrative Services Building auditorium. Contact Number- 843-347-8035
- AARP Smart Driver – October 18, 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Conway Medical Center has joined with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to offer a Smart Driver course. This four-hour refresher course, taught in one four-hour class, is designed especially to meet the needs of drivers 50 years of age or older. Held at CMC Administrative Services Building auditorium. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. To register call 843-347-8108.
- BirthPlace Tours are held every Sunday at 2 p.m. and are conducted by dedicated staff; registration is requested if at all possible. Your family is welcome to attend with you and see firsthand what we have to offer! Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Breastfeeding Classes – October 3, 7-9 p.m. All classes are held monthly in the private dining room in the CMC Café and are free of charge. Taught by a registered nurse who is also a Lactation Consultant, classes are open to those expecting as well as those who have already delivered their baby. Babies and a partner are welcome to attend! Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Breast Cancer Support Group – October 10, 5:30 p.m. held at CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Dr. Contact Number- 843-234-7309
- Childbirth Class– October 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Conway Medical Center holds childbirth classes every month on specific Saturdays. You should begin your childbirth classes during your 7th or 8th month of pregnancy. Class content will include anatomy/physiology, stages of labor, pain management, breathing/relaxation techniques, postpartum care, breastfeeding, and newborn topics. Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- CMC Auxiliary Masquerade Jewelry Sale- October 16 & 17 in Conway Medical Center private dining rooms 2 & 3. 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Contact number 843-347-8341
- Diabetes Holiday Cooking Demonstration- October 23, 6 p.m. The Conway Medical Center Diabetic Self-Management Training program is offering a Holiday Cooking Demonstration for diabetics to learn how to make healthy decisions and prevent complications from diabetes. Registration is required. Please call 843-347-8013 to register. Held in the CMC Administrative Services Building auditorium.
- Joint Replacement Seminar – October 4, 12 p.m. Join us for a free seminar on the latest advances in joint replacement including the anterior approach to hip replacement. Fellowship trained surgeons will discuss treatment options as well as answer any questions you may have. A complimentary lunch will be served. Presented by Dr. Todd Tupis at CMC Auditorium. Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Spine Seminar– October 13, 12 p.m. This informational seminar will cover understanding back and neck pain and learning about relief options. A complimentary meal will be served. Presented by Dr. Erkan Alci at CMC Auditorium. Contact Number-843-347-8108