Darlington man charged for shooting into home, police search for person of interest

Police are still looking for Edward Brown (left). Jacorey Miller was taken into custody this past weekend.

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington officers say they arrested one person for shooting into a home Saturday afternoon, but they’re still searching for a second person of interest in the case.

A press release from Lt. Kim Nelson officers responded to King Edwards Street around 1 p.m. Saturday about shots being fired into a dwelling.

While police were on the way, dispatch informed officers a witness saw the subjects reloading and shooting.

Ja’Corey Malique Miller, 19, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Officers also say theyre looking for 20-year-old Edward Raquan Brown of Darlington as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 843-398-4026.

