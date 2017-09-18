Darlington man charged for shooting into home, police search for person of interest

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington officers say they arrested one person for shooting into a home Saturday afternoon, but they’re still searching for a second person of interest in the case.

A press release from Lt. Kim Nelson officers responded to King Edwards Street around 1 p.m. Saturday about shots being fired into a dwelling.

While police were on the way, dispatch informed officers a witness saw the subjects reloading and shooting.

Ja’Corey Malique Miller, 19, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Officers also say theyre looking for 20-year-old Edward Raquan Brown of Darlington as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 843-398-4026.