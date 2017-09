MURRELLS INLET, SC – Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are searching for more information about a man accused of trying to break into a Murrells Inlet golf store.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the person who tried to pry open the doors of Akers Discount Golf on Highway 17 Bypass in the early morning of Sept. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.