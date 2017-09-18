Diver course teaches Myrtle Beach firefighters breath holding techniques

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After being selected through a raffle, three Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crew members attended a diver rescue course in Wilmington, NC.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page that several team members entered a raffle for a free dive class hosted by Front Line Freediving in Wilmington. Captain Hickman, Firefighter Zaldivar, and Firefighter Bates won seats in one of the courses.

In addition to learning techniques to be more efficient swimmers underwater, the rescue course also taught the firefighters how to hold their breath for nearly four minutes underwater. The dive course covered skills on how to lower your heart rate, perform water rescues more efficiently, and become a stronger swimmer.

