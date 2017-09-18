Florence County investigators release photo of car burglary suspect

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office released a video Monday showing a man entering a car near South Church Street in Florence.

Deputies hope that someone will recognize the man in the footage and reach out to officials.

The press release from Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office says the person of interest in the burglary entered a building on South Church Street  around 11 p.m. on September 10 and broke in to a car on the premises.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME- SC.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s