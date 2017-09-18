Florence County investigators release video of car burglary suspect

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office released a video Monday showing a man entering a car near South Church Street in Florence.

Deputies hope that someone will recognize the man in the footage and reach out to officials.

The press release from Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office says the person of interest in the burglary entered a building on South Church Street around 11 p.m. on September 10 and broke in to a car on the premises.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME- SC.